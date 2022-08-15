Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars

Authorities in the foothills are investigating thefts of tow trucks.

Officials said the thieves are using stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties.

The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t have the safety features that new keys have with a computer chip to start the vehicle.

One incident happened at Universal Motors along Highway 321 in Caldwell County. Three days later, another theft happened at Hamby’s Service Center in Rutherford College.

Police in Granite Falls confirmed to Channel 9 that shortly after the theft, a vehicle was stolen in Newton with one of the wreckers.

Authorities believe the stolen vehicles are ending up in the Charlotte area or possibly York County. They released the below photo of a person of interest in the case.

Businesses told reporter Dave Faherty that the thieves used some kind of equipment to rip out the locks of the vehicle to get inside.

“We believe they probably had a hit on what they were needing. So if they were needing a 7.3 diesel, they just find one, steal it. I think they took it to a chop shop and chopper it,” said Cliff Barnes, with Universal Motors.

Police said they are following strong leads in the case and hope to make an arrest soon.

Universal Motors said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the return of its wrecker.

