Local authorities joined forces in dismantling ATM theft ring

Law enforcement officials have captured two men who they believe stole or severely damaged multiple ATMs countywide.

From their investigation, authorities said five ATM machines were stolen from different businesses, and two other ATMs were either broken or had cash taken from them.

In recent memory, thieves have stolen or broken into the electronic money machines, but not to this extent.

Detectives have identified the alleged suspects as Hakeem Dantae Webb, 32, and 30-year-old Johnny Martell. Both are from Marion Oaks, according to their arrest reports. Locally, Martell and Webb do not have a criminal record.

Webb, who appeared in court in front of County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes on Friday, was denied bond. He faces 13 charges that include burglary and grand theft. Martell, his alleged accomplice, was picked up several days before, and is currently free on $80,000 bond. His charges are two counts of burglary, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Detectives Sgt. Mike Miley, Daniel Collier, Bryant Rodriguez, Jason Williams and other law enforcement officials from Belleview and Ocala Police Departments, as well as the Marion County Sheriff's Office, investigated the cases.

Information about the crime

Authorities said from December through this month, they've received reports about ATM thefts, attempted ATM thefts or burglaries to the machines.

Throughout the crime spree, officials said two people - suspected to be Webb and Martell - wore dark clothing, gloves and face coverings, forced their way into businesses. Inside, authorities said the suspects either removed or destroyed the machines they were too difficult to be hauled away.

In one instance, detectives said the crooks were unsuccessful in getting an ATM from one business. Both burglars used a crowbar to hit and kicked the machine repeatedly before leaving. Law officers were told it would cost approximately $3,000 to replace the ATM.

In another incident, the bandits entered a second business and drove away with an ATM that had roughly $10,000 inside, officials said. And, from a third case, the thieves stole an ATM from a business that had an estimated $2,600 in cash.

Breaks in the case

Officials got a few breaks in the case that eventually led them to the alleged suspects.

The first break came from the license plate on the vehicle used in the break-ins, an older model Honda Odyssey. Officials said the plate was obstructed. Officer Tony Eaglen of the BPD was able to get the license plate number, which eventually led to Webb.

The second break came on Jan. 19 when Martell was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies after he was apprehended burglarizing a business. During the arrest, Webb, who officials believe was with Martell, managed to escape.

A warrant was issued for Webb, who turned himself into officials on Jan. 24.

Detectives say surveillance videos from the burglaries matched the men features and they also have cellphone data from at least one of the alleged burglars that was in the area of one of the break-ins.

