Local authorities prohibit Polish road hauliers from blocking border in Dorohusk

In Poland, the head of the Dorohusk municipality refused to allow carriers to organise a new protest on the access road to the border with Ukraine, which was supposed to begin on 18 December.

Details: The protesting carriers do not agree with the decision of Wojciech Sawa, Head of the Dorohusk municipality, on Monday to revoke permission to hold a protest.

They have applied for permission to hold a new protest. It was supposed to start next Monday.

The new protest was supposed to be held in the same way as the previous one.

However, Dorohusk municipality did not agree to this.

The hauliers announced that they would file a complaint with the court, and tomorrow they would submit new applications for holding protests in several places.

Wojciech Sawa, revoking the permission for the carriers to protest on the access road to the border crossing with Ukraine, referred to a legislative prerequisite of a significant threat to property. In particular, it meant financial losses for entrepreneurs.

"The protest affects not only drivers. Entrepreneurs, workers, and other social groups who were left without work lose money – this is the prevailing factor," Wojciech Sawa said.

After verbally announcing the decision, the protesters left the road and unblocked the traffic. They have seven days to appeal the head of the municipality's decision.

Earlier, it was reported that since Wednesday afternoon, traffic at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland has been completely unhindered; the Polish side predicts that all trucks in the queue will be allowed to cross to Ukraine in about 30 hours.

As it is known, since 6 November, a group of Polish hauliers has been blocking the movement of goods on the Ukraine border.

Slovak road hauliers have joined them recently.On 11 December, Wojciech Sawa, head of the Dorohusk municipality, decided to disperse the protest of road hauliers and traffic through this checkpoint resumed.

