Local babysitter charged with sex offenses against a child

A local babysitter has been charged with sex offenses against a child, according to a news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department.

Elijah Jacob Donato, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

In addition to working as a babysitter, Donato was employed at the YMCA as the site coordinator for the Afterschool Care Program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School.

Upon discovering the charge, the YMCA of Southeastern NC terminated Donato’s employment on Sept. 28.

“The alleged actions did not take place in connection with any YMCA event or activity, nor did it transpire on YMCA property,” The YMCA said in a news release. “Moreover, we do not have any reports or indications that Donato engaged in any inappropriate interactions or behavior connected with our YMCA."

The YMCA also said it is conducting its own internal investigation “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the continued safety and well-being of those minors who interact with our YMCA.”

“We also stand ready to fully cooperate with the authorities with respect to the criminal charges pending against Donato,” the statement read.

The YMCA noted that it has a series of measures in place to keep kids safe. Before starting at the YMCA, all employees must pass a background check, reference check, and complete training on preventing, recognizing, and responding to abuse. The YMCA prohibits staff from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others. Additionally, all YMCA members and staff are checked against the National Sex Offender Registry.

As of Friday afternoon, Donato was being held at the New Hanover County jail under a $500,000 secured bond. The Carolina Beach Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. You can contact the Carolina Beach Police Department if you have any additional information at 910-458-2540.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Babysitter, YMCA employee charged with sex offenses against a child