Local bail bondsman arrested

A Wichita Falls bail bondsman with prior run-ins with the law was in jail Wednesday.

Maxie Delano Green, 49, was being held in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, which is a third degree felony, according to online jail and court records.

Court documents show Green was arrested by a Texas Ranger.

Texas Ranger

Details on the alleged offense were not immediately available pending filing of an affidavit in the case.

In 2013, Green was placed on an eight-year deferred sentence. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl but pleaded guilty to injury to a child.

He was arrested last May for an alleged assault of a woman on Best Boulevard in a dispute over a car and a debt.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls bail bondsman arrested