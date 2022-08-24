Local bail bondsman arrested

Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·1 min read

A Wichita Falls bail bondsman with prior run-ins with the law was in jail Wednesday.

Maxie Delano Green, 49, was being held in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, which is a third degree felony, according to online jail and court records.

Court documents show Green was arrested by a Texas Ranger.

Texas Ranger
Texas Ranger

Details on the alleged offense were not immediately available pending filing of an affidavit in the case.

In 2013, Green was placed on an eight-year deferred sentence. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl but pleaded guilty to injury to a child.

He was arrested last May for an alleged assault of a woman on Best Boulevard in a dispute over a car and a debt.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls bail bondsman arrested

Recommended Stories