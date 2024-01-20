Local baker offers homemade desserts

Jan. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Local resident Heidi Rademaker said she started baking in 2020 while working as a home health nurse during COVID-19.

In November 2020, she turned this into her Traverse City-based business Sprinkled.

"My passion for baking really took off after I decorated my first cake that year, and the experience was so engaging that I couldn't stop," Rademaker said.

In 2022, she became a full-time baker, leaving the medical field behind.

Rademaker said she has taught herself to make a variety of desserts — including cookies, cake pops and macarons — but her favorite is cakes. People can request a custom cake for a kid's birthday, wedding or another event.

During the holidays, Rademaker offered hot cocoa bombs. She said these are a "fun twist on traditional hot chocolate." She takes two hollow chocolate shells and fills them with cocoa powder and mini marshmallows. The treats melt when hot milk or water is poured over top.

"They make great gifts, and are a lot of fun for everyone," Rademaker said.

Varieties include milk chocolate, cookies and cream, peanut butter and white chocolate. Items can be ordered for pick up in Traverse City.

Additionally, Rademaker makes chocolate-covered strawberries seasonally.

Jenny DeLaMater said she and her husband George were married on Valentine's Day in 2021. In June, they renewed their vows with family and friends.

DeLaMater said they sampled four local bakers and Sprinkled won.

"Heidi was easy to work with, reliable, knowledgeable and reasonably priced," DeLaMater said. "She set up our vow renewal cake at our reception. It was fantastic."

Rademaker made the couple a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and lemon cake with lemon curd filling, blueberries and Swiss meringue frosting.

DeLaMater said they ordered the carrot cake again in early December for a holiday party. Sprinkled also provided frosted sugar cookies and chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter ganache filling and chocolate Swiss meringue frosting.

Each item, Rademaker said, is created from scratch. She added that gluten-friendly options are available, with vegan and dairy-free choices coming soon.

She hopes to open in a commercial kitchen so she can supply her desserts for local stores and other businesses in northern Michigan.

"I never expected a hobby to turn into something so beautiful and fun," she said. "I am thankful every day for what I get to do, and will continue to do, as long as people want me to."

People can order desserts by emailing sprinkledtc@gmail.com or sending a message via facebook.com/SprinkledTC. Rademaker also accepts orders through her website: mycustombakes.com/sprinkledtc.