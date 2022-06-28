Local band cancels upcoming tour dates after drummer severely injured in Boston attack

A Massachusetts-based rock band has canceled some upcoming tour dates after their drummer was severely injured in an attack outside of Boston’s South Station last week.

“Young Other,” of Worcester, will not perform in Ohio or New York in early July in wake of a beating early Friday morning that left their drummer, Adam Neufell, with a concussion and a broken nose.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we will be unable to perform our upcoming July dates that kick off this Friday in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, due to the severity of Adam’s concussion,” the band said in a Facebook post.

Video of the incident showed several young men beating Neufell before the group raced back to the SUV they were traveling in.

The suspected attackers had yelled at Neufell to “get a haircut” before the incident, according to a police report.

Neufell was with his girlfriend trying to get home after missing a train when the alleged assault happened.

Young Other added, “Thank you all for the heartwarming amount of love, support, and patience with us as we work through this heartbreaking experience side by side with Adam’s healthcare professionals.”

Boston police say their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW