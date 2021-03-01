Some local Beijing communities start giving elderly COVID-19 shots

Government-organised visit to the production line of COVID-19 vaccine by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's CNBG
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Some local communities in Beijing have started giving COVID-19 vaccine doses to people older than 60, even as the city's disease-control authorities publicly advises this age group against inoculation.

In some countries, including the United States and Britain, people older than 65 are among top priority groups in their COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, as the elderly have a higher risk of death and hospitalisation after contracting the virus compared to younger adults.

China's vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly.

According to notices from staffers of a few communities in Beijing's central Dongcheng district, seen by Reuters, residents older than 60 can go to designated sites to get their shots, without disclosing which the four China-developed vaccines would be available. The vaccinations are not mandatory.

However, an article published online by the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control on Sunday categorised these older than 60 as unsuitable for vaccination, in line with national guidelines.

It is unclear why the Dongcheng district was telling the elderly to be vaccinated.

The city is not fighting the spread of any COVID-19 cluster. Beijing last reported a local case on Jan. 29.

China is due to kick off its annual meeting of parliament on Friday, when thousands of delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing.

The information office of Beijing Municipal People's Government didn't immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

China has four locally developed vaccines approved for general public vaccination, including two from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), one from Sinovac Biotech and one from CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO), all of which have been used in smaller-scale vaccination programmes before clearance for wider use.

The formal approvals for vaccines from CanSinoBIO and Sinovac were for people older than 18, without age cap, according to company statements.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • As online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?

    Britain's multi-billion pound supermarket industry is placing its bets on whether big-spending older shoppers will stick with buying their groceries online when months of lockdown end. Having more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic to represent 16% of Britain's roughly 200 billion pound ($281 billion) food retail market, the country has one of the world's highest take-ups of online grocery. Ocado boss Tim Steiner says it's here to stay and will carry on growing quickly.

  • Swiatek latest to withdraw from Qatar Open

    World number one Ash Barty on Wednesday withdrew from the March 1-6 tournament in Doha with a left leg injury, while world number three Simona Halep and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu are also skipping the event. "Yesterday we decided... that we're going to withdraw from Doha because of some intense weeks here," Swiatek, who played a warm-up in Melbourne before this month's Australian Open, said after beating Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide final.

  • Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability

    Asian shares rallied on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week's wild ride, while progress in the huge U.S. stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy and sent oil prices higher. Investors are also counting on upbeat news from a raft of U.S. data due this week including the February payrolls report.

  • Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives.

  • Some local Beijing communities start giving elderly COVID-19 shots

    Some local communities in Beijing have started giving COVID-19 vaccine doses to people older than 60, even as the city's disease-control authorities publicly advises this age group against inoculation. China's vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly. According to notices from staffers of a few communities in Beijing's central Dongcheng district, seen by Reuters, residents older than 60 can go to designated sites to get their shots, without disclosing which the four China-developed vaccines would be available.

  • Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

    Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent. “This is a really big step in the right direction” said Daniel Affelt of the environmental group BUND-Berlin, which runs several "repair cafes" where people can bring in their broken appliances and get help fixing them up again. “If you need specialist tools or have to break open the device, then you can’t repair it.”

  • CPAC 2021: Kevin McCarthy says he would bet his own home that Republicans take back the House in 2022

    McCarthy gives Trump credit for Republican House gains in 2020 as reports say the former president is unhappy with him

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Israel plans COVID jabs for Palestinian labourers and settlement workers

    Israel approved plans on Sunday to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory. The Palestinians have received relatively few doses to date and lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated over one third of its population in one of the world's fastest roll-outs. After facing criticism for not extending its campaign to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israel agreed this month to give Palestinian health officials 5,000 Moderna Inc doses.

  • Defying lethal shootings, Myanmar protesters back on streets

    Police in Myanmar’s biggest city on Monday fired tear gas at defiant crowds who returned to the streets to protest the military’s seizure of power a month ago, despite reports that security forces had killed at least 18 people around the country a day earlier. The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot at the Hledan Center intersection. In the capital, Naypyitaw, the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi made a court appearance Monday via videoconference, the independent Myanmar Now online news agency reported.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • LeBron vs Zlatan: Who won the politics bout?

    "I will never shut up," James tells Ibrahimovic in political activism spat.

  • Captain Tom's daughters pay tribute

    Moore died on February 2 after contracting COVID-19.In the run up to his 100th birthday last year, he had been challenged to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise a modest 1,000 pounds.By the time he finished, on April 16, he was being willed on by millions in Britain and beyond, and the total raised was heading towards 39 million pounds ($54 million).

  • Emmanuel Acho will host 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' following racism allegations

    Former NFL football player and author Emmanuel Acho will host the final episode of this season's "The Bachelor," after its original host, Chris Harrison, was criticized for deflecting a contestant's racist behavior in an interview.

  • Trump at CPAC 2021: Ex-president to taunt his enemies and underscore commitment to leading Republican party

    Trump movement is ‘far from over,’ ex-president will tell supporters at CPAC

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.