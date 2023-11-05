Local births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Afton and Gerard Dusek, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15
Hailey Hundley and Adam Tell, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 15
Sandra and Andrew Reveal, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 15
Shaniya Harris and Aaron Farmer II, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 16
Amber and Shane Hesse, Ellis Grove, a girl, Sept. 16
Kristen and Jordan Junker, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 17
Christina and Christopher Moore, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 17
Megan and Adam Dell, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 18
Jordan and Levi Malm, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 18
Courtney and Thomas Richter, Caseyville, a boy, Sept. 18
Kara Stegall and Robert Smith, East Carondelet, a boy, Sept. 18
Katherine and Zackery Remer, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 19
Marissa and Robert Berger, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 20
Ashley Kerperien and Brian Porter, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 20
Morgan and Jacob Reinhardt, Albers, a girl, Sept. 20
Hazel and Josh Schaefer, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 20
Taylor Tritschler and Coltlan Abell, Beckemeyer, a boy, Sept. 20
Ashley and Derek Mearns, Beckemeyer, a boy, Sept. 21
Wynisha Monroe, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 21
Lindsay Pope and Caleb McBrian, Marrissa, a boy, Sept. 21
Asia and Josh Kehrer, Woodlawn, a boy, Sept. 22
Allison Middendorf and Jacob Kowa, Smithton, a girl, Sept. 22
Mekenzie Schneider and Brad Schory, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 22
Michelle and James Mitchell, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 23
Cali Tison and Michael Cox, Maryville, a boy, Sept. 23
Sonnie and Kile Bailey, New Athens, a girl, Sept. 25
Rebecca and Sam Dezeeuw, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 25
Jazmine Jenkins and Chris Ellis, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 25
Tiffany and James Lehde, Addieville, a girl, Sept. 25
Cashayla Farrar and Teran Harrington Sr., Belleville, a boy, Sept. 26
Elena and Mason Friesner, Glen Carbon, a girl, Sept. 26
Ashley and Isaac Hopkins, Caseyville, a girl, Sept. 26
Sarah Sirtak and Mike Copeland, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 26
Kemanta and Theodore Rogers, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 27
Ka’leen Spencer and Antonio James Jr., Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 27
Colbee Molina and Norberto Molina-Benitez, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 27
Rhonda Winston and Carvin Meriweather Sr., Belleville, a boy, Sept. 27
Ronniesha Gilmore and Raheem Wilson, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Sept. 28
Emilie and Jeff Kunkle, Scott Air Force Base, a boy, Sept. 28
Aaleyah Whitaker and Ralph McGlown III, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Sept. 28
Aubrey and Kirk Dulin, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29
Cricket and Chloe Sellars, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29
Brooke Shelton and Jonathan Fuller, Waterloo, a girl, Sept. 29
Erica and Caleb Baker, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 1
Shannon and Blake Starr, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 2
Megan and Dane Thebeau, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 2
Kelly and Christopher Grohmann, St. Libory, a boy, Oct. 3
Jada Spiller and Dennis Thomas, Brooklyn, a boy, Oct. 3
Kristi and Paul Cox, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 4
Theresa and Drew Dossett, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 4
Jordan and Barrett Dugger, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 4
Sommer and Zachary Kalmer, Albers, a girl, Oct. 4
Brittany and Kelly Langley, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 4
Michelle Mixon and Clabon Epps III, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 4
Alexis and Matthew Montrose, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 4
Chakethone Combs, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 5
Miyaa Hill and McKinley Whitehead Jr., Belleville, a boy, Oct. 5
Annemarie Kamariza and Patrick Mukiza, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 6
Skyler Neathawk and Nathan Meyer, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 6
Alexxus Leidner and Allen Nelson, Greenville, a boy, Oct. 7
Brittany Deppe and Sean Renner, Sparta, a girl, Oct. 9
Alexandria and Scott Hoskins, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9
Brandi and Jordan Ottensmeier, Bartelso, a girl, Oct. 9
Amanda and Jason Reece, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9
Megan and Alex Rodgers, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9
Elizabeth Pearson and Jimmie Weathers Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 10
Kristy Young and Travis Murphy, Red Bed, a boy, Oct. 10
Christine and Beau Barkau, Addieville, a boy, Oct. 12
Abigail and Adam Biekert, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 12
Kathleen Gruspe and Matt Aussieker, O’Fallon, twins (girl and boy), Oct. 12
Lindsay and Andrew Cole, Centralia, a boy, Oct. 13
Jacqueline and Joe Glauert, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 13
Taye Hall, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 13
Carmisha Merriweather and Jalen Jennings, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Oct. 13
Emma and Skylar Petitt, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 13
Brittany Schlechter and Jordan Vaughn, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 13
Laura and Jesse Hocking, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 14
Dierdra and William Burnworth, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16
Katherine and Chase Lents, Carlyle, a boy, Oct. 16
Kristen and William Jordan, Mascoutah, a boy, Oct. 16
Katherine and Zac Roller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 16
Jayme Bertrand and Aaron Morales, New Baden, a boy, Oct. 17
Myah Gibson and Avery May, Marissa, a boy, Oct. 17
Keely Wilson and Ryan Dawson, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 17
Laney Finder and Jaden Smith, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
Tamia Conner and Kevin Wooten Jr., Belleville, a girl, Oct. 19
Sierra and Dakota Crump, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 19
Colleen Jacob and Logan Kaufmann, Millstadt, a girl, Oct. 19
Mari and Jordan Nekola, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 19
Tiffany and John O’Connell, Breese, a girl, Oct. 19
Emelyn and Efrem Lawson, Scott Air Force Base, a boy, Oct. 20
Lindsey and Ross Puent, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21
Brittany and Steven Schoenherr, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 21
Delaney and Joseph Martin, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 22
Katey and Joseph Johnson, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 24
Coann Kurfman and Tyler Fleshren, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 24
Destiny Rude and Tyler Betts, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 24
HSHS St. Joseph - Breese
Morgan and Brett Butler, Highland, a girl, Aug. 1
Leah and Jake Funderburk, Highland, a boy, Aug. 1
Mary and Nicholas Rudis, Highland, a girl, Aug. 2
Laura Lucco, New Baden, a boy, Aug. 2
Megan and Andrew Mason, Highland, a boy, Aug. 4
Kate and David Ammann, Highland, a girl, Aug. 4
Kelsie and Mark Ferrell, Highland, a boy, Aug. 4
Jessica Davis, Carlyle, a girl, Aug. 5
Tori (Smith) and Cody Thompson, Salem, a boy, Aug. 7
Megan and William Kleiboeker, Hoffman, a boy, Aug. 8
Jenna and Matthew Rehkemper, Breese, a boy, Aug. 8
Malina and Jared Ratermann, Breese, a girl, Aug. 8
Cintya Chioc, Breese, a girl, Aug. 10
Claire and Ryan Schaal, Highland, a boy, Aug. 10
Erin and John Cummings, Greenville, a girl, Aug. 11
Holly and Derek, Sallee, Aviston, a girl, Aug. 12
Desiree Hall, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 12
Stacia and Charles Johnston, Breese, a boy, Aug. 14
Whitney Self, Salem, a boy, Aug. 15
Karen and Clint Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Aug. 18
Shelby and Christopher Jansen, Carlyle, a boy, Aug. 21
Caitlyn and Joe Green, Breese, a boy, Aug. 23
Molly and Joe Middleton, Pocahontas, a boy, Aug. 24
Elizabeth Thornton, Trenton, a girl, Aug. 26
Allison and Jonathon Dial, Salem, a boy, Aug. 30
Danielle and Taylor Burton, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 30
Ariel and Brett Dierkes, Aviston, a girl, Sept. 5
Deanne and Seth Beel, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 7
Christine Chatham, Breese, a girl, Sept. 8
Sophie and Austin Timmermann, Breese, a boy, Sept. 8
Chynna and Chase Von Bokel, Highland, a girl, Sept. 10
Emelie and Brandon Vandeloo, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 10
Cami and Zach Thiems, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 11
Cassie and Kerry Hilmes, Breese, a boy, Sept. 12
Stacey and Ryan Kampwerth, St. Rose, a boy, Sept. 13
Olivia and Matthew Brinker, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 13
Angela and Dave Kohrmann, Aviston, a boy, Sept. 15
Alanna Boothby, Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 15
Kayleigh and Ryan Straeter, Highland, a boy, Sept. 18
Katie Wuebbels, Trenton, a boy, Sept. 18
Kara and Bryton Timmermann, Breese, a girl, Sept. 21
Kelsey and Dustin Richardson, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 22
Alexandra and Jared Schmitz, Highland, a girl, Sept. 23
Haley Broaddus, Greenville, a boy, Sept. 26
Taylor Hall, DuBois, a boy, Sept. 27
Audrey and Jared Gannon, Marine, a girl, Sept. 29