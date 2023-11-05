Local births

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Afton and Gerard Dusek, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 15

Hailey Hundley and Adam Tell, O’Fallon, a girl, Sept. 15

Sandra and Andrew Reveal, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 15

Shaniya Harris and Aaron Farmer II, East St. Louis, a girl, Sept. 16

Amber and Shane Hesse, Ellis Grove, a girl, Sept. 16

Kristen and Jordan Junker, Freeburg, a girl, Sept. 17

Christina and Christopher Moore, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 17

Megan and Adam Dell, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 18

Jordan and Levi Malm, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 18

Courtney and Thomas Richter, Caseyville, a boy, Sept. 18

Kara Stegall and Robert Smith, East Carondelet, a boy, Sept. 18

Katherine and Zackery Remer, O’Fallon, a boy, Sept. 19

Marissa and Robert Berger, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 20

Ashley Kerperien and Brian Porter, Mascoutah, a girl, Sept. 20

Morgan and Jacob Reinhardt, Albers, a girl, Sept. 20

Hazel and Josh Schaefer, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 20

Taylor Tritschler and Coltlan Abell, Beckemeyer, a boy, Sept. 20

Ashley and Derek Mearns, Beckemeyer, a boy, Sept. 21

Wynisha Monroe, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 21

Lindsay Pope and Caleb McBrian, Marrissa, a boy, Sept. 21

Asia and Josh Kehrer, Woodlawn, a boy, Sept. 22

Allison Middendorf and Jacob Kowa, Smithton, a girl, Sept. 22

Mekenzie Schneider and Brad Schory, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 22

Michelle and James Mitchell, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 23

Cali Tison and Michael Cox, Maryville, a boy, Sept. 23

Sonnie and Kile Bailey, New Athens, a girl, Sept. 25

Rebecca and Sam Dezeeuw, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 25

Jazmine Jenkins and Chris Ellis, Belleville, a boy, Sept. 25

Tiffany and James Lehde, Addieville, a girl, Sept. 25

Cashayla Farrar and Teran Harrington Sr., Belleville, a boy, Sept. 26

Elena and Mason Friesner, Glen Carbon, a girl, Sept. 26

Ashley and Isaac Hopkins, Caseyville, a girl, Sept. 26

Sarah Sirtak and Mike Copeland, Cahokia, a boy, Sept. 26

Kemanta and Theodore Rogers, East St. Louis, a boy, Sept. 27

Ka’leen Spencer and Antonio James Jr., Fairview Heights, a girl, Sept. 27

Colbee Molina and Norberto Molina-Benitez, Collinsville, a girl, Sept. 27

Rhonda Winston and Carvin Meriweather Sr., Belleville, a boy, Sept. 27

Ronniesha Gilmore and Raheem Wilson, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Sept. 28

Emilie and Jeff Kunkle, Scott Air Force Base, a boy, Sept. 28

Aaleyah Whitaker and Ralph McGlown III, Cahokia Heights, a boy, Sept. 28

Aubrey and Kirk Dulin, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29

Cricket and Chloe Sellars, Belleville, a girl, Sept. 29

Brooke Shelton and Jonathan Fuller, Waterloo, a girl, Sept. 29

Erica and Caleb Baker, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 1

Shannon and Blake Starr, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 2

Megan and Dane Thebeau, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 2

Kelly and Christopher Grohmann, St. Libory, a boy, Oct. 3

Jada Spiller and Dennis Thomas, Brooklyn, a boy, Oct. 3

Kristi and Paul Cox, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 4

Theresa and Drew Dossett, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 4

Jordan and Barrett Dugger, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 4

Sommer and Zachary Kalmer, Albers, a girl, Oct. 4

Brittany and Kelly Langley, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 4

Michelle Mixon and Clabon Epps III, Cahokia, a boy, Oct. 4

Alexis and Matthew Montrose, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 4

Chakethone Combs, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 5

Miyaa Hill and McKinley Whitehead Jr., Belleville, a boy, Oct. 5

Annemarie Kamariza and Patrick Mukiza, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 6

Skyler Neathawk and Nathan Meyer, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 6

Alexxus Leidner and Allen Nelson, Greenville, a boy, Oct. 7

Brittany Deppe and Sean Renner, Sparta, a girl, Oct. 9

Alexandria and Scott Hoskins, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9

Brandi and Jordan Ottensmeier, Bartelso, a girl, Oct. 9

Amanda and Jason Reece, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9

Megan and Alex Rodgers, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9

Elizabeth Pearson and Jimmie Weathers Jr., East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 10

Kristy Young and Travis Murphy, Red Bed, a boy, Oct. 10

Christine and Beau Barkau, Addieville, a boy, Oct. 12

Abigail and Adam Biekert, Shiloh, a girl, Oct. 12

Kathleen Gruspe and Matt Aussieker, O’Fallon, twins (girl and boy), Oct. 12

Lindsay and Andrew Cole, Centralia, a boy, Oct. 13

Jacqueline and Joe Glauert, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 13

Taye Hall, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 13

Carmisha Merriweather and Jalen Jennings, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Oct. 13

Emma and Skylar Petitt, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 13

Brittany Schlechter and Jordan Vaughn, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 13

Laura and Jesse Hocking, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 14

Dierdra and William Burnworth, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 16

Katherine and Chase Lents, Carlyle, a boy, Oct. 16

Kristen and William Jordan, Mascoutah, a boy, Oct. 16

Katherine and Zac Roller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 16

Jayme Bertrand and Aaron Morales, New Baden, a boy, Oct. 17

Myah Gibson and Avery May, Marissa, a boy, Oct. 17

Keely Wilson and Ryan Dawson, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 17

Laney Finder and Jaden Smith, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18

Tamia Conner and Kevin Wooten Jr., Belleville, a girl, Oct. 19

Sierra and Dakota Crump, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 19

Colleen Jacob and Logan Kaufmann, Millstadt, a girl, Oct. 19

Mari and Jordan Nekola, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 19

Tiffany and John O’Connell, Breese, a girl, Oct. 19

Emelyn and Efrem Lawson, Scott Air Force Base, a boy, Oct. 20

Lindsey and Ross Puent, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21

Brittany and Steven Schoenherr, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 21

Delaney and Joseph Martin, Mascoutah, a girl, Oct. 22

Katey and Joseph Johnson, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 24

Coann Kurfman and Tyler Fleshren, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 24

Destiny Rude and Tyler Betts, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 24

HSHS St. Joseph - Breese

Morgan and Brett Butler, Highland, a girl, Aug. 1

Leah and Jake Funderburk, Highland, a boy, Aug. 1

Mary and Nicholas Rudis, Highland, a girl, Aug. 2

Laura Lucco, New Baden, a boy, Aug. 2

Megan and Andrew Mason, Highland, a boy, Aug. 4

Kate and David Ammann, Highland, a girl, Aug. 4

Kelsie and Mark Ferrell, Highland, a boy, Aug. 4

Jessica Davis, Carlyle, a girl, Aug. 5

Tori (Smith) and Cody Thompson, Salem, a boy, Aug. 7

Megan and William Kleiboeker, Hoffman, a boy, Aug. 8

Jenna and Matthew Rehkemper, Breese, a boy, Aug. 8

Malina and Jared Ratermann, Breese, a girl, Aug. 8

Cintya Chioc, Breese, a girl, Aug. 10

Claire and Ryan Schaal, Highland, a boy, Aug. 10

Erin and John Cummings, Greenville, a girl, Aug. 11

Holly and Derek, Sallee, Aviston, a girl, Aug. 12

Desiree Hall, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 12

Stacia and Charles Johnston, Breese, a boy, Aug. 14

Whitney Self, Salem, a boy, Aug. 15

Karen and Clint Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Aug. 18

Shelby and Christopher Jansen, Carlyle, a boy, Aug. 21

Caitlyn and Joe Green, Breese, a boy, Aug. 23

Molly and Joe Middleton, Pocahontas, a boy, Aug. 24

Elizabeth Thornton, Trenton, a girl, Aug. 26

Allison and Jonathon Dial, Salem, a boy, Aug. 30

Danielle and Taylor Burton, Greenville, a boy, Aug. 30

Ariel and Brett Dierkes, Aviston, a girl, Sept. 5

Deanne and Seth Beel, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 7

Christine Chatham, Breese, a girl, Sept. 8

Sophie and Austin Timmermann, Breese, a boy, Sept. 8

Chynna and Chase Von Bokel, Highland, a girl, Sept. 10

Emelie and Brandon Vandeloo, Bartelso, a girl, Sept. 10

Cami and Zach Thiems, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 11

Cassie and Kerry Hilmes, Breese, a boy, Sept. 12

Stacey and Ryan Kampwerth, St. Rose, a boy, Sept. 13

Olivia and Matthew Brinker, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 13

Angela and Dave Kohrmann, Aviston, a boy, Sept. 15

Alanna Boothby, Lebanon, a girl, Sept. 15

Kayleigh and Ryan Straeter, Highland, a boy, Sept. 18

Katie Wuebbels, Trenton, a boy, Sept. 18

Kara and Bryton Timmermann, Breese, a girl, Sept. 21

Kelsey and Dustin Richardson, Pocahontas, a girl, Sept. 22

Alexandra and Jared Schmitz, Highland, a girl, Sept. 23

Haley Broaddus, Greenville, a boy, Sept. 26

Taylor Hall, DuBois, a boy, Sept. 27

Audrey and Jared Gannon, Marine, a girl, Sept. 29

