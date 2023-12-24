Local BMX center robbed days before Christmas; Employees working to restore $20k worth of inventory

Right before Christmas, a local indoor BMX center is dealing with theft.

Dayton Indoor BMX, along Edmund Road, lost at least $20,000 of inventory after people cut the locks on the doors and got inside.

The center hosts hundreds of people who race, including Olympians.

About 20 bikes used to teach kids in the community how to ride are now gone.

Eric Jones is a track operator at Dayton Indoor BMX and said other items are still missing.

He believes a group broke in between Thursday and Saturday morning, found what they wanted to take, and escaped through a hole they cut in the fence.

“It’s just kind of sad I mean; you know that all the little kids that come in here to use those bikes and that equipment and everything. Now we’re just going to have to try and replace all of that,” Jones said.

Jones did call the police and said they should be back this week to check security cameras.