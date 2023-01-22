Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL): When Will It Breakeven?

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$56m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$113m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Local Bounti will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Food analysts is that Local Bounti is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$69m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Local Bounti given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Local Bounti is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Local Bounti's case is 95%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

