Local boxer charged with assaulting girlfriend

Mar. 31—HAVERHILL — Local professional boxer Harrison "Harry" Gigliotti has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend by punching her in the face, police say.

Gigliotti, 26, of 2 Nottingham Lane, Bradford, was arrested March 13 after his girlfriend, Giuliana Mangiafico, 21, filed a report with police alleging Gigliotti punched her in the face and then continued assaulting her.

Police charged Gigliotti with assault and battery on a household member.

According to court officials, after Gigliotti stipulated to dangerousness at his arraignment on March 16 in Haverhill District Court, Judge Mary McCabe released him on a number of conditions, including that he wear a GPS tracking bracelet as well as a SCRAM alcohol monitor and that he live at his father's house and remain on 24-7 lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays and only be allowed to leave the house on weekdays between noon and 6 p.m. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, not to abuse her, and to have no contact with her.

Gigliotti was ordered to appear in court April 29 for a pretrial hearing.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, police were contacted by Mangiafico on March 13.

The woman told police she and Gigliotti had been separated for about a week and a half and that when she stopped by his home several days earlier to talk to him, they got into an argument that escalated into violence, the report said.

Mangiafico provided police with photographs of her injuries showing bruises on her face, arms and shoulder, according to the police report.

She told police that she admitted to Gigliotti that she'd had a relationship with another man during the time they were separated and that Gigliotti became angry and punched her in the face. She also told police that when she tried to leave the house, Gigliotti dragged her into his bedroom and assaulted her again, the report said.

The report said Gigliotti's mother, who was in the house at the time, yelled at her son to stop or she would call the police.

Mangiafico also told police that she had been the victim of past instances of physical and mental abuse caused by Gigliotti but that she had been keeping it from her family because she didn't want him to get into trouble or ruin his professional boxing career, according to the police report.

Police said they subsequently stopped by Gigliotti's home, where they informed him of the allegations and arrested him without incident.