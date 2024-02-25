Local brews on display at annual Winter Beer Festival

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Beer lovers from all over the state traveled to West Michigan Saturday for the 18th Annual Winter Beer Festival.

The outdoor event took place at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Those 21 and up were able to try hundreds of different local and Michigan-made beers.

The festival is hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild and is one of four events that happen around Michigan every season. Saturday’s event was the winter festival.

“Friends of ours met here 14 years ago and we come here every year on the anniversary just to kind of celebrate them meeting and getting married. It’s kind of special to us,” attendee Dayna Hutchings said.

The Winter Beer Festival at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park on Feb. 24, 2024.

The Winter Beer Festival at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park on Feb. 24, 2024.

“So much fun,” attendee Katie Hunt said. “People are more outgoing and willing to interact.”

S’mores, snow snakes and stouts: What to do in West Michigan this weekend

“It’s something to do,” another attendee, Taylor Hunt, said. “It’s miserable out usually and today is actually nice. Yeah, it’s still like 30 degrees out, but with the sun and no wind and no snow on the ground, it’s perfect.”

The next Michigan Beer festival is in the fall at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.