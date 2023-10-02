Local bridal shop to close its physical location in October

After 28 years in business, Simone's Unlimited announced Friday that the Hanover location will be closing.

The physical store will close on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, according to a Facebook post by the business. The Hanover location will be merging and relocating to the Fort Lauderdale location of Simone's that was opened in January of 2020.

Despite the closure of the Hanover store, customers will still be able to shop from Simone's from their online store, www.bridalprompageant.com, as the company transitions to online sales.

The post shared the following details for their existing customers:

Any current layaways or special orders will still be honored, and shipping on existing orders will be free of charge once payment is completed.

Tux orders will be shipped directly to customers, who will be provided with a return shipping label.

Existing store credits will not expire, and customers can use existing store credit by calling in their orders.

All in-stock merchandise will be on sale for as much as 70% off before the store closes in October, the post said.

"Central PA has been amazing to us over the last 28 years and we will take you with us forever in our hearts as we move on to the next phase of our journey," the business said in the post.

