Local briefs

Jul. 30—Clarkston woman faces seven charges of drug possession

A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested on seven counts of drug possession.

Shantell L. Green was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine and fentanyl) and five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance charges (methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, lisdexamfetamine and amphetamine).

Green appeared before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and entered a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Rick Cuddihy was appointed as her public defender and her bail was set at $25,000.

Green's preliminary hearing is Aug. 10 and she faces up to life in prison or $25,000 for both intent to deliver charges and seven years or $15,000 for each charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Green's vehicle was flagged at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the 76 gas station on 822 16th Ave. in Lewiston by a Lewiston police officer after learning that Green was the protected person in a criminal contact order from Asotin County. There was a passenger in Green's vehicle at the time, who was discovered to be Nicholas R. Erberle. Erberle was the respondent of the protection order and the officer also received information that Erberle had a felony arrest warrant from Benewah County, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer saw Erberle exit the 2012 Volkswagen Passat as a passenger and he was later arrested under his warrant, according to the affidavit. As an officer was speaking with Green, he allegedly noticed her trying to conceal something between her legs. When Green left the driver's seat, an officer recognized some drug paraphernalia on the seat and Green was placed in custody, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 1/2 ounce of cocaine, multiple prescription pills, marijuana, hashish, THC vape chambers and a small bag of methamphetamine in a bag that allegedly belonged to Green. In a purse that also allegedly belonged to Green, officers found drug paraphernalia and more than 200 fentanyl pills. There was also $6,505 made up of mostly $100 bills. Additionally, officers discovered 20 oxycodone pills, six hydrocodone pills, 15 vyvanse capsules and seven amphetamine capsules, according to the affidavit.

Clarkston police searching for two missing women; cops say cases are unrelated

The Clarkston Police Department is searching for two women who have been reported missing.

Kelli L. Duxbury, 37, is 5 foot 2 inches, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She could be driving a 2004 red Dodge Durango with Idaho license N0241U. She has been missing for about two weeks.

Chelsie R. Hutchins, 37, is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She has been missing for about a week.

Officials ask that anybody who has seen Duxbury or Hutchins, or who has information on the two women, to call Sgt. Bryon Denny at the Clarkston Police Department at (509) 758-1680. Reference case number 22P04728 for Duxbury and case number 22P04731 for Hutchins.

The two cases aren't related to each other.

Man flees to river after ISP traffic stop

A boat from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office responded to a man in the river who fled a traffic stop Friday.

Idaho State Police Capt. Rich Adamson said a trooper was stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver abruptly stopped and ran from the vehicle into the Clearwater River at about 10:55 a.m. Friday outside of Lewiston near Hog Island off U.S. Highway 12.

The sheriff's department along with Lewiston Fire and Rescue responded but the search was called off when the man couldn't be found. Adamson said it was unknown where the man was in the river or if he had made it to the shore.

Adamson said the search in the river was to check the welfare of the person, not to apprehend him. Although not stopping for law enforcement is a misdemeanor offense, Adamson said no warrant or summons has been issued for the man and without a missing person's report, the status of the search will remain called off.

71-year-old man dies in all-terrain vehicle accident in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE — A 71-year-old Rupert, Idaho, man died Thursday in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Warren Wagon Road in Idaho County.

According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Randy Hanshew was injured in the accident that was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday 3 miles past the Secesh Stage Stop. Life Flight helicopter was dispatched to the scene and lifesaving measures were administered. Family members were on scene and were notified of the death.

Hanshew's body was transported by Life Flight to the McCall Airport and met by the McCall Funeral Home.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office and community of Secesh also assisted with the incident.