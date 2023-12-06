LOCAL BRIEFS: Dec. 6, 2023

Dec. 6—First Presbyterian Church to offer Christmas Day dinner

GOSHEN — Christmas Day Dinner at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., is a time to celebrate the birth of the Savior, and to share fun, food, and fellowship with the community. The dinner, in its 23rd year, is open to anyone from the community — singles, couples, and families. The dinner is served at no cost.

The church doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. Starting at 1 p.m., guests will be seated and served a meal of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dressed romaine lettuce salad with cranberries and candied walnuts, and pumpkin or apple pie. Volunteers from First Presbyterian and Michiana will serve until 2:30 p.m.

No reservations are needed for the dinner served at the church. Carry-out is also available on Christmas day.

For delivery or pre-ordered drive-through carry-out, call the church at 574-533-7845 (Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon).

—The last day to reserve meals for delivery is noon on Monday, Dec. 18;

—For pre-ordered drive-through carry-out, the deadline is noon on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

If there is no one to take your order, do not leave a message on the church's voice mail.

Anyone wishing to volunteer may call Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Help is needed for serving, and clean-up.

Shah appointed to Workforce Cabinet

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions, including that of Bristol resident Amish Shah.

Shah, the CEO of Kem Krest, has been appointed to the Governor's Workforce Cabinet. His will serve through Dec. 31, 2025.

Also appointed to the cabinet were Jacqueline Barton, South Bend, who is the founder and president of Specialized Staffing Solutions,, and Paul Ketcham, Batesville, superintendent of Batesville Community School Corp.

Shipshewana makes Christmas towns list

SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana earned an honored ranking from The Pioneer Woman, a noted home furnishings company and food and lifestyle blog.

Shipshewana was named No. 18 of The Pioneer Woman's "30 Best Christmas Towns" in a November blog post.

The post specifically notes the Lights of Joy at Shipshewana Trading Place, recognizes the Amish population, and Aunt Millie's Fresh Candy & Nuts

To read the full blog, visit https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g32402603/best-christmas-towns/

BMV delaying branch openings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches with Thursday business hours will have a delayed opening this Thursday in support of team development. Branches will open at 10 a.m. local time.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.

EPL to host book fair

ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library is hosting a book fair featuring local authors and a bookstore pop-up Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St., Fables and Festivities book fair will feature local authors selling their books, activities for children and a pop-up from Fables Books of Goshen.

Cookies and cider will be available while supplies last.

This all ages event is free and open to public. Items may be purchased from the vendors to support their work.

Winners of the EPL Writing Contest will also be announced.

Visit Facebook.com/myepl to RSVP for the event.

Goshen Physicians responds to Nappanee MedStat closing

NAPPANEE — Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Nappanee is now offering walk-in urgent care services. Nurse Practitioner Lylian Hermann will provide walk-in or same day appointments for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries. Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1953 Waterfall Drive in Nappanee.

"With the Nappanee MedStat closing, we felt compelled to act quickly to support the Nappanee community," said Jon Yoder, Goshen Physicians vice president. "We are very grateful for Nurse Practitioner Lylian Hermann taking on this role to provide convenient access to care".

Urgent care services are open to anyone in the community — being a current Goshen Physicians patient is not required.