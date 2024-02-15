LOCAL BRIEFS: Feb. 15, 2024

Feb. 15—Scholarship program open

GOSHEN — Applications for the Purdue Alumni Club Foundation of Elkhart County' scholarship program are now being accepted.

The deadline for submission is March 1. In 2023, $46,500 was awarded and the foundation hopes to award at least the same amount in scholarships this year, a news release stated.

Any student located in Elkhart or LaGrange counties who will be attending Purdue University as a full-time undergraduate student is encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Students attending a Purdue or Indiana University — Purdue University regional campus are also eligible to apply as long as they are enrolled in a Purdue major. The application is available at www.purdueforlife.org/elkhart.

Students can complete the application online or print it and mail it in. Applications and high school transcripts must be postmarked or emailed by March 1.

Contact Kathy Seltenright at 574-533-9452 or Laurie Sula at 574-536-4869 or laurie.sula@yahoo.com with questions.

School board to meet Feb. 26

NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community School Board will host and executive session Feb. 26, immediately after the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. board meeting.

The meeting will take place at 2101 N. Main St., a news release stated.

Kindergarten sign up starts March 1

NAPPANEE — Kindergarten registration for Wa-Nee Elementary students will begin March 1.

Parents should visit www.wanee.org/KindergartenEnrollment.aspx to register, a news release stated.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.

Expo ribbon cutting Feb. 23

ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Elkhart Home & Outdoor Expo Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Parkway.

The expo will continue through Feb. 25 and is hosted by the Builders Association of Elkhart County and sponsored by Bail Home Services & Construction, Inc. Hours are Friday 3-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

To learn more visit www.baec.com and/or www.elkhart.org.

College Goal Sunday Feb. 25

GOSHEN — Goshen College will host its College Goal Sunday Feb. 25 from 2-4 p.m. to assist college-bound Indiana students and their families in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, opening doors to financial aid.

The event is free and will take place in the Juanita Lark Welcome Center, located in the Union Building, 1700 S. Main St.

Now in its 35th year, College Goal Sunday is an event held at 40 locations across Indiana that provides free FAFSA filing assistance to Hoosier families, a news release stated.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2022 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2022 income and benefits information.

Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs before coming to the event. Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families' individual questions as needed, the release added.

A complete list of locations and other information is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.