LOCAL BRIEFS: Oct. 7, 2023

Oct. 7—Sheriff's office conducting assessment

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is scheduled for a law enforcement assessment as part of a program to achieve reaccreditation by verifying the agency is maintaining professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policies and procedures, administration, operation, and support services, a news release stated.

As part of the assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments by visiting https://sheriff.elkhartcounty.com and visiting the "CALEA Accreditation Comment Portal" or https://cimrs2.calea.org/705.

Public defender board to meet

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Defender Board will meet Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The meeting will take place in the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St.

Parks board to meet Tuesday

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Parks and Recreation will meet in an executive session Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange, to receive information about and interview prospective employees, a news release stated.

To learn more, visit www.lagrangecounty.org/department/index.php?structureid=33.

Smiths to take part in car run

ELKHART — The JBS Collection recently announced on behalf of owners Laura and Jack Boyd Smith Jr. that its 1903 Clément 12/16 HP Rear-Entrance Tonneau will participate in the historic RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run Nov. 5 in England.

The world's longest-running motoring event, and the world's largest gathering of veteran cars, the legendary RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run will be held, as always, on a 54-mile course between London and Brighton, a news release stated. The event will begin at sunrise in Hyde Park, London, and participants will drive along the old A23 road and eventually to the finish at Preston Park, a suburb of Brighton.

"The Veteran Car Run was established in 1897 to commemorate the Emancipation Run of 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on Highways Act that eased early motor vehicle laws in the United Kingdom," the release added.

To learn more, visit thejbscollection.com.

Policy board meeting WednesdayMISHAWAKA — The Michiana Area Council of Governments' next Policy Board meeting will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The meeting agenda can be found ahead of time on our website or at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda, can be directed to macogdir@macog.com before the meeting.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Wednesday meeting by joining in person at the Mishawaka City Hall, second floor, 100 Lincoln Way, or joining live at www.youtube.com/live/eCdnmRxBjZw?si=anaAPsYUsQYm74Hg. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream.

Library workshop set for Oct. 28

GOSHEN — "How to Spot and Avoid Scams, Fraud, and Identity Theft," will take place Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the Goshen Public Library Auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3LPcxEd or call the Reference Desk at 574-533-9531. Attendance will be limited to 16 persons.

This workshop, led by Brian Burnett, a technology industry expert and financial coach, will discuss into prevalent scams across online, phone, and in-person contexts. Participants will gain insights into common scams, red flags in communications, and strategies for recognizing suspicious offers and requests.

Visit goshenpl.lib.in.us/events to learn about more upcoming programs and events.