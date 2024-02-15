Wing shop manager fired after video of racial slur goes viral

A man who was seen on a viral video using a racial slur before opening fire at a shooting range has been let go from his job.

The video was posted to social media and has now been shared more than 500 times.

The man in the video was identified as the manager of the Big Shot Bob’s in Penn Hills.

Channel 11 spoke with Erika Johnson, a former customer of the wing shop. She said she won’t be going there anymore after seeing the video.

“Completely disturbing, it’s unbelievable,” Johnson said. “His behavior has always been questionable, he carries a gun, kind of rude, and he makes distinctions between people.”

The owner of Big Shot Bob’s in Penn Hills did not want to be interviewed, but in a letter said the manager has been fired and said, “He is not that kind of person.”

Below is the full statement from the owner:

“We are deeply saddened and embarrassed by the content of the video. That person was released. He was utterly disappointed with himself for saying those things and is not that kind of person. However, it was said, and that sentiment is not shared by anyone in this store or any other location. BSB is a great diverse organization and that will not be tolerated.”

The NAACP and the Alliance for Police Accountability are calling for a police investigation.

“You have an individual enjoying shooting a gun target Blacks,” said Daylon Davis, the President of the local NAACP Chapter.

“I think we need to take things like this very seriously [and] not wait for something to happen,” said Brandi Fisher, CEO of the Alliance for Police Accountability.

No charges have been filed.

While there are more than a dozen local Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, the Penn Hills location is independently owned and operated.

