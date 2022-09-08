Local business, cars damaged after shooting in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left some vehicles and a local business with damage.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of 41st Street and Euclid Avenue but actually happened closer to 1 a.m., according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police found two vehicles damaged and three windows shot at Party America, Clemens said.

Three shell casings were found in the area, but no details on the shooting were available as of Thursday morning, Clemens said. There were no injuries reported, Clemens said.

