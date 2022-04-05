Local business owner sues Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A local business owner has accused the Monroe County Sheriff's Office of making false and slanderous accusations against his businesses in an effort to sever contractual relationships between them and the county.

Jacques (Jack) Poli, owner of Rockwood Towing Inc. and Rockwood Auto Parts, has sued the county as well as Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough and Detective Sgt. Mike Preadmore, alleging that the sheriff's office knowingly fabricated an accusation that a boat and vehicles owned by Poli were stolen as pretext for removing Rockwood Auto Parts and Rockwood Towing as county vendors.

Rockwood Auto Parts has been in operation since 1964, and Rockwood Towing has been in business since 1999.

Rockwood Auto Parts began providing automobile repair, service and fleet maintenance for county-owned vehicles in 2013, including the sheriff's office's fleet of vehicles, becoming the county's exclusive auto repair and maintenance provider in 2018. Rockwood Towing has been the exclusive towing service provider for two of the county's six "zones," and shared a third with four other towing providers since the mid-2000s.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough

"He's (Goodnough) made up some false accusations he's turned me over to the state for investigation, and it's all bulls---," Poli said Monday when reached for comment. "...I did not deserve what's going on. ... I believe the sheriff had this planned months before he was even elected."

The 29-page lawsuit, which was filed March 25 in the Unites States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges that Goodnough initially expressed a desire to replace Rockwood Towing and Rockwood Auto Parts with other vendors for towing and auto repair and maintenance services almost immediately after he was elected sheriff in January 2021.

That same month, Goodnough allegedly contacted Poli to inquire about a scrap 1980s Stingray Center Console boat that Poli says he purchased from Monroe County in 2018.

On Jan. 19, Goodnough and Preadmore allegedly demanded to inspect Rockwood Auto even when told of Poli's absence. The lawsuit says the two officials photographed and took information from multiple vehicles on the property during what it alleges was an unlawful search.

"While inspecting each, Rockwood employees confirmed the purchase information for each vehicle," the lawsuit reads. "Defendant Goodnough asked about a boat trailer during the unlawful search and was advised that the trailer was stored at Mr. Poli's personal residence. Defendant Goodnough followed up multiple times that same day and the next morning demanding access to Mr. Poli's personal residence to inspect the boat trailer to ensure a new boat being purchased by the (sheriff's office) would fit.

"The demand was mere pretext."

Poli reportedly consented to Goodnough's inspection of the trailer, but the lawsuit alleges that the sheriff and Preadmore "unlawfully expanded their search to the entirety of (Poli's) property including taking photographs of the scrap 1980s Stingray boat."

"Defendant Goodnough and Detective Preadmore never measured or even looked at the boat trailer," the suit continues. "Defendant Goodnough was informed the Stingray boat was purchased by Plaintiffs from Monroe County after it was declared unfit for use and listed for public auction per MCSD's Purchasing Policy. Defendant Goodnough nonetheless falsely stated to (sheriff's office deputies) including Detective Preadmore that the Stingray boat was stolen, despite (the sheriff's office) being the record holder of the sale and having cashed the check. Defendant Goodnough then contacted the Michigan State Police (MSP) to further make the false and slanderous allegation that Plaintiffs stole the Stingray boat and Ford Crown Victoria vehicles from Monroe County."

The state police reportedly opened a criminal investigation against Poli and his businesses, but the lawsuit says their investigator was satisfied with the documentation and titles that Poli provided for purchases of the vehicles. It goes on to allege that Goodnough used this "open investigation" as pretext to remove Poli's businesses from the sheriff's office's approved vendor list for towing and auto repair and maintenance services.

"Plaintiff Rockwood was removed from Area Four, additional vendors were added to Areas Five and Six, and Rockwood was stripped from its exclusive, non-emergency towing of (sheriff's department) vehicles, including vehicles and other personal property forfeited in civil cases," it reads. "It was then that Defendant Goodnough began steering repair, maintenance and towing services to its preferred vendors ... Promptly upon being provided a receipt of purchase showing the no-longer sea worthy Stingray boat was sold by the County to Poli at its scrap value, MSP quickly cleared Plaintiffs and advised the investigation would be closed."

The lawsuit goes on to accuse Goodnough of manipulating the bidding process for a new fleet maintenance and mechanic services contract to benefit Rockwood's competitors, specifically companies it alleges were contributors to Goodnough's campaign for sheriff.

"The sham bidding process and improper steering of auto repair, fleet maintenance and tow services by Defendant Goodnough to his preferred vendors and campaign contributors has substantially harmed and continues to substantially harm Plaintiffs as well as the community," the suit reads. "The unlawful search, slanderous allegations of theft, initiation of a malicious prosecution, and targeted enforcement of County policies against Plaintiffs has further resulted in harm to Plaintiffs including reputational damage and emotional distress."

Poli reiterated Monday that the investigations against him and his businesses were all closed and he's been cleared of wrongdoing. He says neither of his businesses had ever previously been accused of misconduct but that both have been severely affected by what he alleges the sheriff has done to him.

"We're going to expose him...," Poli said. "I hope it does go to court, so we can expose him to the public for what he did. I'm not looking for a settlement; I'm looking to expose the sheriff and how corrupt he is.

"All the facts prove it."

In a joint statement to The Monroe News, Goodnough and Monroe County Administrator Michael Bosanac said that "the unsubstantiated allegations will be aggressively defended like any others brought against the County."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: