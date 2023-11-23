Local business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
Several businesses will offer specials for Small Business Saturday, which is a campaign to support local businesses.
Several businesses will offer specials for Small Business Saturday, which is a campaign to support local businesses.
The controversial comedian is firing back at criticism over his new Netflix special.
Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.
Need to cut down on your streaming service bill? This Black Friday you can save on Hulu, Paramount+ and more.
After a Colorado judge rules that former President Donald Trump “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence” on Jan 6, 2021, but allowed his name to remain on state ballots in the 2024 election, lawyers for the former president, and the group who sued to keep him off ballots, file separate appeals.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
Finding furniture that doesn't look or feel flimsy is hard. Nathan James furniture has Black Friday deals on items that are both affordable and durable.
Corey Abbott runs down eight players to acquire or send packing to upgrade your rosters.
These top styles are all under $100.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Hulu is offering an enormous discount on its ad-supported plan for Black Friday. The streaming service is offering a year of Hulu (With Ads) for a mere $12.
Try a new silhouette while prices are low.
OPEC+ rescheduled one of the year's biggest oil meetings, sending prices lower ahead of Thanksgiving with uncertainty about additional supply cuts weighing on prices.
All the best items from KitchenAid, Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Le Creuset, Samsonite, Sealy are on deep discount.
Holiday gatherings can produce tense moments. One expert has forged a path for transforming disagreement into something positive.
Consumer budgets are expected to be better this holiday shopping season, which could result in better sales outcomes for retailers. It continues to be a challenge to capture those consumer dollars amid myriad messages coming at consumers from all directions. Meet Birdseye, a Toronto-based company focused on retail and e-commerce artificial intelligence.
Mastodon's latest update is tackling a problem Twitter users know all too well: the scourge of the "reply guys." A colloquial term for the men who regularly reply to women's posts in an overly familiar fashion, often to "mansplain," tone police, offer unsolicited advice or gaslight the original poster, reply guys have been a longtime problem on social media. Now, starting in the Mastodon app for Android, the company is experimenting with a simple reminder that will pop up when someone is about to respond to a stranger.
Enjoy deep Black Friday discounts on home appliances, bedding, vacuums, mattresses, furniture and outdoor must-haves for a limited time.
In case you missed it, Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO. In fact, every twist and turn seemed to come shockingly out of nowhere, from Microsoft's offer to hire Altman and Greg Brockman to the shock drop-in of Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO -- and who could've predicted the Harry Potter fanfic community tie-in. Despite the sheer chaos of how we got here, I think the result will ultimately be a much stronger and more unified OpenAI, which, while it doesn't benefit Microsoft in quite the same way as acquiring the team without acquiring the company, still means Satya Nadella and Redmond probably come out better off than before, too.
Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.
Spotify has officially unveiled its new streaming payment policies for artists and labels and the details haven’t changed from previous reports. Payments have been eliminated for songs with less than 1,000 streams, impacting smaller artists.