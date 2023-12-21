Local businesses band together to pay off school meal debt

Dec. 20—CHEYENNE — Last year, local businesses came together to donate around $3,300 to help pay off school meal debt in Laramie County School District 1. They did it again this year, but this time they more than doubled it.

They also partnered with first lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative to get more businesses involved and spread awareness about the fundraiser.

Last Friday, the 16 participating businesses donated a portion of their sales from that day or made a flat contribution to meet the fundraising goal. LCSD1 has a current school meal debt of more than $7,000, and it increases every school day. Representatives from the participating businesses and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative gathered at Beach Please Drink Company on Wednesday to present a check for $7,031.29.

"We're hoping that the school district can go into next year without that burden," said Beach Please co-owner Amber Kester, representing one of the participating companies. "We're hoping that kids get to come back from their Christmas break and not have those notices in their boxes. That parents who are coming off of trying to provide a Christmas are not going to feel the burden of 'Now, I have to pay for all this.'"

Kester worked as a school teacher for six years and recalled countless times when she would pay for students' lunches out of her own pocket when they didn't have the funds for a meal. This year, she and Val Martin, owner of R&B Breakfast Club, worked with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to get more local businesses involved and raise more money.

"It's just important that we try to help out as much as we can and give back where we can," Martin said. "So, it's not a whole bunch. I wish I could give them the whole $7,000, but being a small business, it's tough for us to do that. But when we all come together, we can do a great deal."

Martin worked as a police officer for 20 years, and saw the impacts of food insecurity on both parents and children. She hopes to continue to work with the first lady's initiative and turn this fundraiser into an annual event.

Gordon comes from a large family, and also understands how important it is for children and families to be well fed, and how difficult it can be for many parents. In 2021, her Wyoming Hunger Initiative helped pay off school meal debt for the whole state, totaling $136,000 to pay off meals for 3,224 children.

"Everybody is just one emergency away from being in need," Gordon said. "So, for us to just understand and not judge others that are finding themselves in this position, especially during this time of year, is really important. I'm just giving people a little bit of grace and understanding that you could be that person, as well."

Traveling around the state, Gordon said she has seen this issue impact families in almost every community in Wyoming. Kester said she was glad to make an impact in Cheyenne.

"We're local business owners; these are our kids and our customers' kids," Kester said to the other participating business owners. "If you love your community, they will love you back. And so, I really hope that not just you as individuals, but that your businesses prosper so much to share just because of your generosity. Thank you so much for being involved."

Kester said she hopes that next year they'll be able to once again double what they already raised.

