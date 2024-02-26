Here is how some local businesses are celebrating Leap Day

Leap Day happens every four years and some local shops celebrate the special day.

About 5 million people worldwide share the Leap birthday; being born on Leap Day can certainly be a talking point.

In celebration of Leap Day, some local shops offer deals for people born on Feb. 29.

Read: Bark for your buck: Help local animal charities with annual Pints n’ Paws festival

Chuck E. Cheese

Leap and play away at Chuck E. Cheese. The trampoline zone is giving away free All-Day Jump Passes to children under 52 inches tall.

Click here to get the one-day coupon, and present it when visiting on Feb. 29.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works in Disney Springs is offering a free entree to all people born on Leap Day. People must show their ID when they order.

Read: Pet Alliance features Sammy during ‘kitten season’

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken is ready to celebrate with a savory birthday gift. The wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain will give all leaplings, or those born on Leap Day, Feb. 29, a free whole chicken to celebrate their special day.

Guests must appear in person at Cowboy Chicken Kissimmee and show identification to prove their birthday.

This offer is available during operating hours on Feb. 29. No purchase is required.

Only one free chicken per person and this offer may not be combined with other offers.

Read: Winter Park to hold St. Patrick’s Day Parade next weekend

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating Leap Day with a Sweet $2.29 Combo!

To celebrate the extra 24 hours in 2024, guests can enjoy a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for just $2.29 on Thursday, Feb. 29.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s through Central Florida is offering 50 cent Double Cheeseburgers on Leap Day. The one-time offer is only via the McDonald’s Mobile App.

Read: Wine Wars kicks off the Spring Festival Season at Lake Eola Park

Mellow Mushroom

To commemorate this special Leap Year, Mellow Mushroom will offer free delivery on Leap Day.

Museum of Illusions Orlando

The Museum of Illusions is offering free entry for people who were born on Leap Day.

The visitor would need to bring a valid ID and a paying guest.

Guests can leap into a world of optical illusions, eye-fooling exhibits, and interactive fun as they embark on a magical journey of discovery and wonder.

Read: ‘The Canopy’: $30M 10-acre park to be built beneath I-4 in downtown Orlando

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

To celebrate Leap Day, World of Beer is giving “Leaplings” the opportunity to choose one free item from a selection of four at any participating location.

Simply present your ID as proof of a Leap Day birthday to redeem your choice of a complimentary item.

Choose one of the four items listed below:

Birria Quesadilla- Tender brisket, mozzarella cheese, diced red onion and fresh cilantro, tucked inside a flour and corn blend tortilla and seared crispy. Served with beef consommé for dipping. Full Portion.

BBQ Smoked Brisket Burger- Fresh Angus beef burger topped with tender BBQ beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, served with chipotle BBQ sauce and fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.

WOB Chicken Wings- Traditional- Served with carrot sticks and celery and your choice of house made blue cheese or ranch. Tossed in choice of sauce. 10-piece wings.

Flatbread of your choice:

Margherita Flatbread- Freshly diced tomatoes and mozzarella over a basil and pesto, drizzled, with a sweet balsamic glaze and topped with fresh arugula. Black & Blue Flatbread- Blackened steak, caramelized onions and mushrooms, mozzarella and blue cheeses, finished with fresh arugula and a sweet balsamic glaze. Chipotle BBQ Flatbread- Tender, grilled chicken with onions, pepper, and bacon smothered in mozzarella cheese. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle BBQ.



Read: SeaWorld food festival has expanded the performance lineup

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.