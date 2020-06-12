Local Businesses Love the ‘Domestic Terror’ Zone in Seattle, Actually

President Donald Trump says Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a largely police-free community space fashioned amid protests, is run by “domestic terrorists.” Seattle’s police department made (and walked back) a claim about anarchists “extorting” businesses in the area.

But actual businesses around the zone say they’re watching Ava DuVernay films, handing out granola bars, and having a nice time.

Following several nights of showdowns between police and protesters, in which cops made liberal use of tear gas and flash grenades, Seattle reached a detente with activists on June 9. The city would open up a few streets for Black Lives Matter marches in its Capitol Hill neighborhood, and police would evacuate the nearby precinct. With police mostly gone, activists—including a mix of Black Lives Matter organizers, anarchists, and the two groups’ overlap—set up barricades around several blocks and proceeded to turn the interior into a sort of cop-free commune. Local businesses are chipping in with free food and open bathrooms, despite rumors that activists were holding them prisoner in their own beer halls and indie movie theaters.

But the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), as it quickly became known, has inevitably, became the focus of conservative hand-wringing. “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle,” Trump tweeted late Wednesday. alongside a demand that state and local officials to “take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” The president has continued to inveigh about the allegedly dangerous project underway there.

Seattle Police circulated their own talking points about the CHAZ. “We’ve heard, anecdotally, reports of citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate within this area,” Assistant Chief of Police Deanna Nollette said on Wednesday. “This is the crime of extortion. If anyone has been subjected to this, we need them to call 911.”

Not only is that not true, local business owner Gay Gilmore told The Daily Beast, but some businesses are actually opening to protesters for the first time after long closures for COVID-19.

Rumors that “businesses have actually been tithed or taxed by the autonomous zone [are] absurd,” said Gilmore, who co-owns the Optimism Brewing Company with her husband. “No one is doing that there. I have no idea where that idea came from and I'm in contact with lots of the businesses who are in this neighborhood.”

Local business associations made the same observations.

“GSBA and Capitol Hill Business Alliance have also reached out to businesses in the area, and we have found no evidence of this occurring,” the Greater Seattle Business Association tweeted on Thursday.

The few concrete claims of discomfort stem from a Seattle Post-Intelligencer article that cites unnamed businesses worried about safety, and reports of at least one person carrying a gun on the scene. (Washington is an open-carry state, although Seattle banned weapons in an emergency order on May 30.)

The Seattle Times traced the extortion rumors to a fringe Canadian blog that focuses almost pathologically on overheated fears about leftist activists. That article cited unnamed police sources, who allegedly claimed businesses were being extorted. Those claims spread quickly through the right-wing media sphere, until police repeated them on Wednesday, prompting more articles and completing the ouroboros of extortion rumors.

The department appeared to backtrack on those claims Thursday, stating its “anecdotal” reports had come from media and social media.

"That has not happened affirmatively," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said during the Thursday evening press conference. "We haven't had any formal reports of this occurring."

The zone’s Northwest Film Forum, Northwest Liquor and Wine, and Pel Meni Dumpling Tzar all told Seattle’s Q13 FOX News that businesses were not being extorted.

"I've been talking with neighboring businesses and they're all elated honestly,” a Pel Meni employee told the station. Some businesses told the Seattle Times that their sales had actually improved, since people were placing walk-up orders that didn’t require delivery fees.