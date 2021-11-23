Local businesses react to Erie County's reinstated mask mandate

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe lone suspect in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old sex offender who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks is set to be charged with five counts of intentional homicide in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd,