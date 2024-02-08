Local businesses show Chiefs pride with themed snacks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anticipation is building for yet another Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearance, but in the meantime, a few local businesses are creating unique Chiefs-themed treats.

Angie Anderson, the owner of Cashmere Popcorn, has been popping the specialty red and yellow snacks for more than five years.

Topeka bakery designs Mahomes cookies, other Chiefs icons

“It’s just really exciting to me especially when they make it to the playoffs, and now we’re looking at the Super Bowl this weekend,” Anderson said. “I love decorating our window in the Chiefs theme, and then our Chiefs popcorn or our KC football popcorn. It just makes it a real fun week here at Cashmere.”

Since Kansas City is no stranger to the Super Bowl, you’ve probably seen all kinds of Chiefs inspired treats over the years. Angelique-Olivia Taylor is originally from Louisiana, and this year her local business, AO NOLA Praline Candy, is mixing her Cajun snacks with a bit of Chiefs pride.

“Pralines, that is everywhere down south and in New Orleans,” Taylor said. “But, it’s AO’s tasty pralines that is bringing it here to the Midwest to Topeka and the Kansas City area.”

Topeka school celebrates Chiefs, Taylor Swift with spirit day

Taylor tells 27 News she’s excited to introduce Kansans to the unique snack, but they are also sentimental for her.

“Each candy to me has a story,” Taylor said. “Every part of my candy is a piece of me. It kind of gives me a little refresher of home.”

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.