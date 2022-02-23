Local businesses show support for Frederick police after two officers injured in shooting

Feb. 23—Outside police headquarters Tuesday, Frederick Police Department officers loaded up on barbecue and cupcakes donated by locals.

In the wake of a shooting that left two officers injured earlier this month, the department has received many outpourings of support from the community.

On this afternoon, husband and wife duo Rob and Robin Bugos brought their food truck, In10se BBQ, to serve free lunch to the same shift of officers who were on duty the day of the shooting. Sweet Butter donated cupcakes, and Ory Custom Florals provided a floral arrangement.

"I feel like they have a really hard job and they're under-appreciated," Rob Bugos said of the police.

FPD officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, were shot Feb. 11 while they responded to Waverley Drive and Key Parkway for a firearms complaint. Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, allegedly shot the officers, who fired back, according to charging documents.

All three were hospitalized but have since been released. Lewis is being held at the detention center, awaiting a bail review on charges that include attempted murder.

The officers are home recovering with their families.

Since the shooting, FPD Chief Jason Lando said numerous community members and businesses have shown their appreciation for police.

The owners of the food truck In10se, based in Urbana, strive to serve police and firefighters where they can.

"We like to help the community," Robin Burgos said.

Monrovia resident Shannon Flannery brought the businesses together Tuesday by way of the Facebook group she operates, Everything Frederick.

"When the shooting happened, I reached out to In10se and they absolutely wanted to be a part of it," Flannery said, and more businesses came on board to show support.

As Flannery took orders from the barbecue truck, she said police kept thanking her, but she insisted the officers were the ones who deserved gratitude.

"I don't think they always get the appreciation they deserve," she said.

To ensure police got their meals for free, Flannery said In10se provided food at a major discount, then she covered the rest.

The act of kindness did not go unappreciated.

"Frederick is a special place for many reasons, perhaps the most important of which is how we come together as a community," Lando wrote to the News-Post. "In good times and in tragedy, our residents and our businesses care for their police department as though we are members of their own family."

Handwritten notes from children, emails of support and messages through social media come to FPD on a regular basis, and Lando says they're appreciated.

"Today, In10se BBQ fed our daylight shift. Tomorrow, Il Forno will be providing pizza for another group of officers and staff," Lando said Tuesday. "These gestures are not necessary but are greatly appreciated. It helps keep morale high at a time when it is really tough to be in this profession."

