Local Businesses, Vendors Take Center Stage At Hills Chamber Expo

PALOS HILLS-HICKORY HILLS, IL — The hills will come alive with the sound of local businesses, crafters and social service organizations this Saturday, March 19, at the Hills Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo. The Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 2 .m. at Conrady Junior High School, 7950 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, 7950 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills. Admission is FREE.

This is one of the Hills Chamber’s most highly anticipated yearly events, attracting local businesses, direct sale vendors and crafters from around the area. In addition to getting acquainted with some great local businesses. Attendees can peruse wreaths, jewelry,

honey, sweets, woodworking, vegan soap and bath products, as well as personalized kids’ Easter baskets, plush toys and plush purses from local crafters and vendors.

Donations of personal care items, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, Tylenol/Advil/Motrin, bandages, Neosporin, etc. are also being collected for Ukraine, coordinated by Palos Hills Ald. Mike Lebarre.

This year the Hills Chamber will host the Illinois Secretary of State Mobile Unit as well as Pathlights offering a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. Throughout the day, exhibitors will be raffling off items. FREE Admission and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Swag bags given out to the first 200 visitors.

The Hills Chamber of Commerce serves the communities of Palos Hills and Hickory Hills. Keep up with chamber happenings on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on the Palos Patch