Local Capitol riot defendant still has no lawyer

Feb. 17—A Capitol riot defendant from Trinity hasn't been able to find a lawyer for two months, and now he has a deadline to get it done.

Bradley Stuart Bennett — who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the Capitol — fired his lawyer two months ago and told Judge James Boasberg on Feb. 3 he expected to have one by this week.

But during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Bennett, 42, said it has been harder than he thought.

"I'm very frustrated about it," Bennett said. "I'm awaiting an answer, your honor, from multiple different people."

Boasberg set the next hearing for March 23 but told Bennett, "This will be the last chance." He said either he would appoint a lawyer for Bennett or Bennett would have to represent himself so the case can move forward. In either case, Bennett could still hire a lawyer later to take over.

Bennett said he thinks he would qualify for a court-appointed attorney from the Federal Public Defender based on his income, but he would prefer to hire private counsel.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Stump said that Bennett has been offered the same plea deal that his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 32, of Kerrville, Texas, accepted earlier this month. Bennett and Williams were together at the Capitol and both entered the building after rioters broke in, federal prosecutors contend.

Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area, in this case the Capitol. In return, federal prosecutors will dismiss all remaining charges against her. Williams has not been sentenced yet.

