Local Capitol riot defendant still can't find lawyer

Mar. 24—Three months after firing his lawyer, a Capitol riot defendant from Trinity still hasn't been able to find a new one, so for now he is representing himself in federal court.

Bradley Stuart Bennett — who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the Capitol — fired his lawyer in December and twice since then told Judge James Boasberg he hoped to have one within a month, only to come to the next court hearing each time without one. At a hearing in mid-February, he said he was still waiting to hear back from several lawyers.

At a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Boasberg appointed Bennett to represent himself. Boasberg said in mid-February that would be an option because the case needed to move forward. Bennett still can hire a lawyer to take over the case.

Prosecutors have said that Bennett has been offered the same plea deal that his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 32, of Kerrville, Texas, accepted in early February. Bennett and Williams were together at the Capitol and both entered the building after rioters broke in, federal prosecutors contend.

Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted area, in this case the Capitol. In return, federal prosecutors will dismiss all remaining charges against her. Williams has not been sentenced yet.