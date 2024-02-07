Local carjacking victim says she will always try to help after her car was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kathleen Kaiser says she stopped to help a man in the middle of the street Friday in downtown Wichita and got a big shock at what came next.

“I saw this man in the lane and needed help,” said Kaiser. “He jumped up, said, ‘I’m taking your car,’ ran towards my car.”

Kaiser says the man got into her car. She dove into the front seat, where she says they struggled over her car keys.

“When he got the keys into the ignition, I went flying out of the car,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser was left with a lot of bruises on her knee, left side, and chest. She also has a very black eye after hitting the pavement.

Officers were able to track her car and found it in Reno County along with a suspect.

Kaiser says while her car now has a lot of damage from an incident in Reno County, she would still stop to help again if someone needs help.

“I suppose I will be more cautious,” said Kaiser. “After this event, I can see why somebody might not. But I will probably do it again if it happens. Just because I’m just that person. I’m just that person. I’m not going to let you take advantage of me. But I’m also going to try to help. As much as I can. I absolutely will not hesitate to help again.”

Wichita police say the investigation and possible charges against a suspect are still in the works.

