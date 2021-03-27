Local cases among 40 refiled for violent offenders in wake of McGirt

Mar. 27—The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma filed 40 cases related to violent crime in Indian Country since the March 11, 2021, Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals opinions in Bosse v. Oklahoma and Hogner v. Oklahoma.

Those cases include 21 murders, four manslaughters, and six sexual abuse offenses involving minor victims. Of the 40 cases, four involve offenders from Cherokee County, and 13 involve offenders from Adair County.

Cherokee County resident Denise Grass was charged with first-degree murder in 2019. While performing a welfare check, deputies found 61-year-old Elvis Dry's burned body in his back yard. Grass pleaded not guilty.

James Russell Parker, from Hulbert, was under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and hydrocodone when he struck the vehicle of Teena S. Blanket. Parker was charged with first-degree manslaughter and he pleaded not guilty.

Foster mom Delila Ann Pacheco was found guilty by a jury of killing her 2-year-old in 2013. Jurors recommended Pacheco serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Clarence Wesley Sands allegedly stabbed his father-in-law and tried to set his wife on fire in 2018. He was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Tonya Ann Waite, Earl McAlister, Johnathan Caldwell, Scott Tate Eagle, Jason Armstrong, Jessie Hansen, and Edmond McAlister were charged with murder in Adair County.

Stormy Gann of Stilwell, was charged with the murder of his mother in 2016. Lena Duncan died from a gunshot wound and witnesses to the shooting told authorities it was Gann, who was found about 1-1/2 miles from the scene.

Tyler Presley was charged with murder in perpetration of kidnapping in May 2020. Brandon Stane was found dead with a gunshot wound in Stilwell, and Presley fled in the victim's truck before authorities arrived.

On Sept, 27, the Adair County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with the shooting death of Joshua Teehee. Brandon White retrieved a gun when Teehee and his girlfriend began to argue. White fled into a wooded area after shooting Teehee and he was arrested a few hours later. White was charged with second-degree murder.

J.D. Hooper, Philip Ryan Stanley, and Santiago Perez III, all of Adair County, were charged with sex offenses.

Geoffrey Hitcher and Nicholas Hammer were charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and Chavio Balderas was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, all in Adair County.