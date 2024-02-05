Local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors 2024 Good Citizens

MONROE — Three area students earned honors in the 2024 Good Citizens program offered by the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Madison Steinman from Ida High School placed first. Katherine Eaton from Bedford High School placed second. Morgan Kay from Monroe County Middle College placed third.

The program took place Jan. 22 at the Sawyer Homestead. Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe, was the guest speaker. He encouraged the students to continue on their path of leadership and patriotism, the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter said.

Madison’s application and essay will be sent to the Michigan State DAR, where it will compete against other state chapter winners.

Winners of the 2024 Good Citizens program are (from left): Katherine Eaton, second place; Morgan Kay, third place; and Madison Steinman, first place.

Also competing were: Zoe Torzewski from Airport High School, Sierra Goins from St. Mary’s Catholic Central High School, Ruby Baugher, Summerfield High School and Aubrie Simmons from Whiteford High School.

“This award was created by the National Association in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the quality of good citizenship,” the Nancy DeGraff Toll chapter said. “It recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Open only to seniors, the students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.”

Each student prepared an application that outlined their academic and extra-curricular involvement. They also had to write an impromptu essay provided by the National Society. The essays and applications are reviewed by independent judges.

Each participant received a framed certificate, and the top three winners received a monetary reward from the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter.

“We wish each of these students the best in their coming academic experiences,” the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter said. “We want to thank Deana Vanderpoole, Jennifer Chesney, Kristin Rose and Chris Kull for their work needed to recognize and honor these students. We thank Sen. Bellino, Ray Leighton, Fountain View, Sawyer House and Joy’s Bring Home the Goodness for making this a special day.”

