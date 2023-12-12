Local chapter makes greeting cards for Veterans to send to family and friends while in hospital

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- When Veterans are in the VA Hospital, it is hard for them to have stationery to write to family and friends. So, John B. Gordon chapter 383 UDC worked on a special project to help the Veterans out. The members, under the guidance of President Mary Margaret Tyson Quiggle, designed and created some greeting cards that Veterans in the VA Hospitals can send to their loved ones. The outside of the cards were decorated with pictures of stick-on beautiful colors, flowers, greenery, animals, hearts, etc. All of the cards will be mailed to a VA Hospital for the veterans to have access to. This chapter prides itself in supporting Veterans.

