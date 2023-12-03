Local chapter of National Black MBA Association holds GR concert

TechCrunch

Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.