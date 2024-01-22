Local chicken restaurant announces closure of 3 locations; only one location will remain

Nashbird locations in Edmond, Norman and Midwest City officially closed Monday, leaving only the original Automobile Alley location open.

Local Nashville hot chicken joint Nashbird announced Monday that it will close three of its four metro-area locations.

Owner Marc Dunham took to the Oklahoma City-based chain's Facebook page to make the announcement and address the reason for the closures.

"The simple fact is that traffic count and revenue has been down at each of those locations. I watched over the last 12 months and tried everything that I knew how to increase revenue," Dunham wrote. "Our teams did the best they could to try and help with this, but we failed in our attempts."

Dunham thanked his staff and customers and added that the brand's sole remaining location, its flagship store at 1 NW 9 Street, remains open for business.

More: Why are so many OKC restaurants and breweries closing, and should we be worried?

The post garnered a lot of attention, earning over 100 comments in just a couple of hours with people expressing their love for the brand, the staff and Dunham.

"We loved the Edmond location! We will make the trip downtown to keep supporting," said Facebook user Chris Morris.

More: Off The Hook Seafood to close, but food truck to live on after rebrand

Several others echoed similar sentiments, promising to make the drive to the location in Automobile Alley to continue supporting the local brand.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond, Norman, Midwest City Nashbird locations shuttered, OKC remains