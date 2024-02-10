Local chiefs, state police oppose independent police review bill

Feb. 9—CONCORD — Police chiefs and state police are opposing legislation that would empower local or county officials to request independent investigations of local police department actions.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said this legislation (HB 1566) would interfere with an existing process that includes a new conduct review committee and involves the public integrity unit in the state Department of Justice.

Any local chief has the power to ask state police to take over a case for potential conflicts of interest, he said.

"We have a system that works quite well. This is something we don't need to touch in my view," Aldenberg told the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Friday.

MaryAnne Savani-Skotis gave emotional testimony about the Derry Police response to an incident last year in which her daughter, Katina, 20, and her boyfriend, Adam Platania, 21, were killed in a crash involving their motorcycle and another car.

Initially, Derry police at the scene cited the car driver, Joanna Taylor, then 76, with a violation for failing to yield.

This ticket was withdrawn, and the Derry police investigation concluded that Platania's speeding contributed to the crash.

However, an insurance company representing Taylor later paid out a settlement to Platania's family.

"I'm disgusted at how this all went because it doesn't make sense," Savani-Skotis said, choking back tears.

The family suspected that Taylor got preferential treatment during the probe because Taylor had been a social worker with close ties to local police.

Derry police have declined to comment.

Brother: 'Process is broken'

Katina's brother, Anthony Savani, said after the legislation was filed that he had a "productive meeting" last month with town officials.

"The process is broken if it takes that much initiative and effort and know-how and connections to achieve any progress," he said.

"We were dealing with things no families should have to deal with."

Following response to George Floyd's May 2020 murder in Minneapolis, Gov. Chris Sununu created a law enforcement commission, which made recommendations for improving police accountability and the handling of public inquiries.

In 2022 the Legislature created the Conduct Review Committee, which since January 2023 has taken complaints about police misconduct.

If the committee finds a complaint valid, it refers it to the Police Standards and Training Council (PSTC) for its review.

Any PSTC finding of criminal conduct other than homicide by police goes to the local county attorney for a decision on whether to bring charges, Aldenberg said.

A victim or police official who is dissatisfied with the county attorney's decision can appeal it to Attorney General John Formella's office.

The AG's public protection division then decides whether the county attorney abused his or her discretion in making that charging decision.

According to the latest register of complaints, the conduct committee considered 75 complaints last year. In all the cases, the complaint was dismissed or the police official involved exonerated after a review.

Aldenberg said that last year he referred three of his local cases to state police because of potential conflicts with his department.

HB 1566 calls for state police to do a second investigation if a local board, county attorney or county sheriff believes a local police probe was improper.

State Police Major Bill Bright said two simultaneous probes can create unintended problems since witnesses are interviewed twice and other tasks are duplicated.

"Pitfalls can happen which can cause the victims to not get the justice they were looking for," Bright warned.

