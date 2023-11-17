Local chiropractor faces CSC charges

Nov. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — A local chiropractor is facing charges of inappropriately touching a patient, police said.

Brian Chandler, 48, of Traverse City, operates clinics in both Traverse City and on Drummond Island, according to his website.

Traverse City Police Department detectives investigated a report alleging criminal sexual conduct by Chandler with a female patient in the 1200 block of West Front Street.

The report was filed Sept. 5.

Lt. Adam Gray confirmed that, following that investigation, a warrant request for Chandler was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

TCPD officers arrested Chandler on Monday and he was arraigned that day on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to records from the 86th District Court.

He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and released, court and jail records show.

His next court date is 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.