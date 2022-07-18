A church in Allegheny County is honoring victims of gun violence with a large display of T-shirts.

Saint Brendan’s Episcopal Church in Franklin Park has a display of 65 T-shirts in its “Memorial to the Lost.”

PHOTOS: Local church honors gun violence victims with “Memorial to the Lost” display.

Each shirt represents a victim of gun violence in the county.

“All of these shirts represent a son, a daughter, a mother, a father, a child of someone, and we think it’s a tragedy that so many lives are lost to gun violence,” a participant said.

The shirts will be on display until the end of the month.

