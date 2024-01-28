Local church hosts 77th annual chicken noodle dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church on Saturday held its 77th annual chicken noodle dinner.

After preparing over 800 pounds of noodle a few short weeks ago, the dinners were sent out. Even with the drive-thru only rules, many members of the community continue to come back to the event.

“It’s all handmade with love and God’s blessings for everybody,” Alli Koontz, a member of the church, said. “It’s good for your soul and your body.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but there were plenty of people lined up as early as 9 a.m.

