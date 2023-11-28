Local church says goodbye to longtime pastor

Nov. 28—BURLINGTON, Ohio An — Ohio pastor with ties to the Ashland community is being remembered as a man of faith, a standout athlete and a hard worker.

The Rev. Douglas Clayton Carter died on Nov. 18 at the age of 94.

Carter was pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church of Burlington and was pastor there for 43 years, during which time he led the church in paying off mortgages on the old and new sanctuaries. He also nurtured numerous news ministers into service.

His connection to Ashland was through ARMCO, where he worked for more than 30 years, first as a metallurgist. However, in 1970, he changed his job status to supervising the janitorial crew so he could be off work on Sundays to preach.

His athleticism was evident when he attended Ironton High School, graduating in 1948. By showing off his track and football skills, he earned the nickname "Crazy Legs" Carter. He also played semi-pro football for the Ironton Bengals and was knowledgeable about Ironton's role in the development of the National Football League. His passions merged when he was pastoring and playing baseball with American Legion Post 590 in Ironton, where he served as chaplain and was known as "Coach Carter" to the many children in Ironton.

Carter's first wife, Norah June Ellis of Ironton, was his high school sweetheart; she died in April 1983. He later married Barbara Williams Bailey of Huntington. During their 40-year marriage, they traveled the world and were baptized in the Jordan River.

He served as moderator of the Providence Regular Missionary Baptist Association Inc.; first vice president of the Ohio Baptist General Convention; delegate to the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.; and was regularly profiled in The Herald Dispatch and Ironton Tribune for his community service, knowledge of the region's history, restoring historical cemeteries of African-American communities, seeking racial reconciliation and providing ministerial outreach to the imprisoned, sick and shut-in.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church of Burlington (County Rd. 1, Old U.S. 52). Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m.; service will be at 11 a.m., with burial at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton to follow.