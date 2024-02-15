Local church talks safety and security following recent church shooting in Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent shooting at Joel Osteen’s Megachurch in Houston along with a gun being brought on church grounds in Birmingham has fueled a conversation surrounding worship services and the safety of people who attend them.

Local churches in North Alabama like First Baptist in Huntsville are sounding off on safety measures they have in place and how they’re continuing to address their security daily.

ALEA: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Huntsville

Officials with the church say they’ve had heightened security measures in place for some years now adding the safety of both their church members and visitors is always a top priority.

“We have off-duty police officers here and fortunately we’ve had the same officers for a number of years so they’re familiar with our folks and can easily spot someone that may be out of place,” said First Baptist Church Business Administrator Debbie Bell.

Bell, who is also in charge of the church’s security explained how they have cameras to monitor daily activity along with access code systems attached to entrance points keeping track of those that go in and out of the church.

Due to things that have transpired over the years, the days of keeping the church doors unlocked from sun up to sun down are no longer according to Bell.

Huntsville Police opens homicide investigation into Tuesday shooting

She explained how the two recent incidents serve as a reminder of why security in the place of worship is vital. “We want to take measures to make sure that those folks that come can be as safe as possible,” Bell told News 19.

According to Bell, churches are no different than football stadiums or other large gatherings when it comes to the importance of implementing security measures. She says although the actions of others cannot be controlled, being proactive in their safety approach is key.

“We take the safety of our members and our visitors very seriously. We can’t guarantee your safety, but we are certainly going to do the utmost to make a safe place for worship and fellowship,” Bell said.

Alabamians from all over the Tennessee Valley celebrated Ash Wednesday including the people of First Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Woman arrested, charged after stealing purse from church

Some members like Debbie McDaniel say with the extensive safety measures her church has in place, she feels her house of worship is secure.

“I know that there are cameras located discreetly throughout the building and I know they’re monitoring those cameras. I believe that by having our armed security here it gives me comfort in knowing that they’re here and they can provide safety,” McDaniel said.

First Baptist officials say those who attend services also play a role in church safety. Whether being mindful of exits or seeing something out of the ordinary, saying something can make a difference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.