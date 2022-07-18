Local city scaling back on arrests, including drunk driving

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Dave Huddleston learned some north Fulton County communities have moved away from arresting people and instead give out tickets for certain crimes, which includes, drunk driving.

Channel 2 filed an open records request to see how often north Fulton County cities use the jail located in southwest Atlanta after the northern annex jail closed 2 years ago.

From January to June, Channel 2 found in the 87-page report that Johns Creek booked 153 people, Alpharetta 203, Roswell 420 and Milton 51.

“Some people are getting off, and others are going to jail,” Julie Cureton said.

Milton police Capt. Charles Barstow says police will take you to jail for felony crimes such as armed robbery or domestic violence, but for other crimes like driving on a suspended license or DUI, they will give you a ticket and release you.

“You are arrested, released on a copy of charges and set for a court date,” Barstow said.

He says you would have gone to jail when north Fulton County had their jail annex, but the jail closed two years ago.

“So I don’t go to jail for DUI?” Huddleston asked.

“That is correct, currently. Now, when the north Fulton annex opens, we’re going to revisit that,” Barstow said.

Huddleston checked with Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. They told him they don’t know when the north annex will reopen, but they are working on it.

