Local city unveils second new playground in one month

A new playground was unveiled Saturday in Vandalia, according to a Facebook post.

It is located at the Vandalia Sports Complex, at 1111 Stonequarry Rd.

The post said the new playground has features and activities appropriate for children of all abilities.

The city held a ribbon-cutting event to officially open its newest playground.

Children gathered to help with the ribbon cutting, and after counting down, they happily ran onto the new playground.

“One of the things that I would point out, is we’ve opened two playgrounds for the first time since the ‘90s in about a month. Those two playgrounds together are $750,000. The City of Vandalia has about $150,000 of your tax dollars into it, making it about 20 cents of a dollar, meaning the city has so much external funding,” Vandalia City Manager Dan Wendt said.



