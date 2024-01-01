Local city welcomes new mayor; Looks to fill vacant council seat

A local city welcomed its new mayor into office Monday, New Year’s Day.

The City of West Carrollton announced Rick Barnhart has taken office as their new mayor, according to a social media post by the city.

Before Barnhart was elected mayor, he served on the West Carrollton City Council from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2023.

And before he was a councilman, Barnhart was the West Carrollton Chief of Police for 13 years, from Feb. 1, 1982 to Oct. 18, 2013.

To fill his now vacant council seat, the city has started accepting applications.

Before Barnhart was sworn into office, former West Carrollton Mayor Jeffery Sanner served the city for 16 years, according to a social media post.

Sanner was a city council member, starting in 1988, and was elected as mayor in 2007.

“His dedication to West Carrollton can be seen through his great leadership and support to all the residents of our city. You have our best wishes and kind regards as you step away from office,” the social media post said.