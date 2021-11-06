Local clergy call for peace, faith as trial begins

Nov. 6—Nearly two dozen clergy and faith leaders gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse early Friday to call for peace and faith as opening statements begin in the trial of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

The gathering included Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tifiloh and the Rev. John Perry, director of the local NAACP.

The Rev. Abra LaHaney-Reed said she speaks as a proud Southerner to say the community can lead the way promoting greater understanding among the nation's diverse population.

While expressing disappointment in the selection of a jury that includes only one Black man, she has faith in the process and a higher power.

"While justice is blind, God is not," she said after the gathering dispersed and opening statements were ready to commence in a second story courtroom. "People need to be reminded of that. And we as Southerners can be leaders to the world to show what reconciliation looks like, to show what unity looks like.

"I am happy the jury is seated here. Am I happy with the way it was laid out? Not really. But we want to remind the community and those impacted that God has a plan."

Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, stand accused of murder and others charges in the shooting death of the Ahmaud Arbery on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun after he and his co-defendants pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the neighborhood for several minutes.

The defense says Arbery died as a result of self-defense during the course of a citizen's arrest. Prosecutors contend Arbery was murdered while out for a jog. All three defendents have pleaded not guilty.