Local community remembers Rayshard Brooks two years after he was killed by police

The community is making sure the memory of a man shot and killed by police is not forgotten.

Two years ago, police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s at the corner of University Avenue and Pryor Road.

Sunday, family and friends came together for a vigil.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity with the family and still say his name,” said Porchse Miller.

Rayshard Brooks is a name that roughly 60-70 people vowed on Sunday they would never forget.

It’s not only his name they will always remember, but also what happened at the old Wendy’s on June 12, 2020.

“As we do remember, Rayshard Brooks was previously killed here by a situation with the Atlanta Police Department,” said Garry Stokes with National African American Nation.

That situation started after Brooks fell asleep in a car in the Wendy’s drive-thru parking lot.

Atlanta police said when Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan confronted him, Brooks grabbed Brosnan’s taser and tried to run away.

Police said Rolfe ran after Brooks and shot him after Brooks pointed the taser at Rolfe’s head.

Family and friends tell Channel 2 that’s far from the truth.

“Rayshard Brooks was killed with two shots to his back, so how was he a threat to law enforcement?” NAACP Attorney Gerald Griggs asked.

Tammie Featherstone with Georgia Moms United knows all about having a family member killed by police.

Her nephew was killed by police and she’s begging for change.

“We have to have the laws change,” Featherstone said. “We have to have the DA’s office to prosecute these officers for murdering these young Black men.”

Griggs said that’s the best outcome.

“I hope this special prosecutor will present to a grand jury. We think the facts are there for an indictment and then ultimately a trial to determine what actually happened,” Griggs said.

