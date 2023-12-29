Local community urged to ensure safe way home before New Year’s celebrations

WHIO Staff
The Clark County Combined Health District wants to remind motorists to make plans early and designate a sober driver this New Year’s weekend.

Throughout Ohio, state troopers initiated 213 traffic stops for suspected impaired driving during the Christmas holiday, according to a spokesperson from the health district.

Year to date in Clark County, 412 impaired driving stops have been logged by OSHP and troopers have investigated 165-OVI-related crashes, the spokesperson said.

As the New Year approaches, law enforcement plans to keep a close eye on the roads to keep drivers safe, the spokesperson said.

If you don’t have someone sober to get you home safely, use rideshare services.

“Your choices can make a big difference and save lives,” the spokesperson said.

If you see impaired drivers or drug activity, use #677 to report it.

