Local contractor accused of home improvement fraud facing more charges

A contractor Channel 11 has told you about before is now facing more charges.

Sean Hein is accused again and charged with home improvement fraud in the area. This time, in South Fayette Township where police put out an arrest warrant for him.

”He was actually picked up yesterday morning by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deptartment who then took him to Allegheny County Jail,” said Officer Rebekah Schultz with South Fayette Township Police.

Last month, we told you Northern Regional Police charged Hein, who owns the company Forward Home Enhancements. Police said two people in the Heights of North Park, hired Hein and paid him in total, more than $185,000 for work that they said was never completed.

And someone living along Farmview Drive in South Fayette Township also hired Hein for three projects: to put in a porch, patio and fence.

“Sean did not finish the fence project at all, he did very minimal work for the patio project and only did about 40% of the porch,” said Schultz.

Investigators said the victim paid Hein more than $40,000 and reached out to police after the victim lost contact with Hein.

“The victim had to hire new contractors to go back and fix some of the stuff that had already been done and complete the projects,” said Schultz.

Pittsburgh, Sharpsburg Borough and Baldwin Borough police filed charges against Hein last year including receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform. Police said there may be more potential victims.

“It’s a shame someone put a trust in somebody that much and it’s unfortunate it’s not delivered what they were promised we are hoping to get some money back for the victim through restitution,” said Schultz.

Hein is also a former part-time West View police officer. Back in 2015, he allegedly robbed a bank in Shaler. He told us then that he started using drugs after being shot twice while off duty with his own gun.

South Fayette Township police also charged Hein with theft by deception and fraudulent business practices.

